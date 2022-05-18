Left Menu

Woman among 2 held with 4 kgs of cannabis in Jammu

During search, 4 Kgs of cannabis and Rs 4,49,000 in cash was recovered from the two accused -- Poopy and Asha -- residents of Rajeev Nagar, they said.A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station, they said. The police said Poppy was wanted in a criminal case.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:49 IST
The police here have arrested two people, including a woman, and recovered 4 kgs cannabis and Rs 4,49,000 in cash from them, officials said on Wednesday.

The two suspects were rounded up by a police team which was on a routine checking duty at Rajeev Nagar-Narwal area, they said. During search, 4 Kgs of cannabis and Rs 4,49,000 in cash was recovered from the two accused -- Poopy and Asha -- residents of Rajeev Nagar, they said.

A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station, they said. The police said Poppy was wanted in a criminal case. The police said it is working to uproot the chains of drug supply in the region and thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs.

