2 prime suspects in twin blasts in Karachi killed in encounter: Official

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two prime suspects in deadly twin blasts in Karachi last week were killed in an encounter in Pakistan's southern port city, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department said the agency carried out an operation in Mauripur during which the two terrorists were killed.

''Ali Dino and Nawab were prime suspects in the recent bomb blast incidents in Saddar and Boltan markets in Karachi,'' the official said.

The twin blasts in crowded Saddar and Boltan markets were carried out through remote devices. No group had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

''One of the suspects in the Boltan market blast has been identified and we are carrying out raids to arrest him,'' the official said.

He said that Dino and Nawab apparently belonged to some unknown nationalist/separatist outfit in interior Sindh.

One person was killed and 13 others injured in the Saddar blast while one woman died and 16 others injured in the explosion in the Boltan market.

