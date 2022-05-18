Society's participation critical in sensitisation of juvenile delinquency matters: Minister

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel on Wednesday called for people’s participation in sensitisation of matters concerning young-age delinquency, noting that 15 out of the 17 inmates of juvenile homes in the state capital are linked with POCSO cases.

The Minister of State for Law and Justice, who was on a two-day visit to the state, also said it is society’s duty to understand what circumstances lead a child to commit a crime. “There has been cases related to narcotics and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in the state, and ensuring that the offences are checked is the need of the hour,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited a juvenile centre here.

“The increasing rate of juvenile crime is setting a trend world over with more involvement of youth in violent crimes. It is a serious issue for the nation which needs to be handled carefully,” he said.

Baghel said religious leaders can play a dominant role in bringing about changes in a disturbed child.

“With proper guidance and support, a child can be rehabilitated. The juvenile centres should incorporate more sports activities, yoga, meditation and spiritual sessions,” the Union minister said. He also urged parents to monitor the actions of their children.

