South Korea says North's COVID outbreak spread after military parade -report
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-05-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 08:55 IST
North Korea's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak spread after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, the South's Newsis news agency said on Wednesday, citing lawmakers briefed by the South's spy agency.
The outbreak has prompted the North to rethink its opposition to accepting and distributing vaccines, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the same lawmakers.
