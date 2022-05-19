Left Menu

Wanted murder accused from Bihar nabbed in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bihar, an official said on Thursday.Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell AEC of the Mumbai crime branch conducted searches at various places and apprehended the accused Pritkumar Singh on Tuesday evening, the official said.Singh, a farmer from East Champaran, had allegedly killed a family member and injured three others with a sharp weapon over a dispute in Dhanauli.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022
The Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted searches at various places and apprehended the accused Pritkumar Singh on Tuesday evening, the official said.

Singh, a farmer from East Champaran, had allegedly killed a family member and injured three others with a sharp weapon over a dispute in Dhanauli. The accused had been on the run after committing the crime, he said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which granted him a transit remand. He was taken to Bihar and handed over to the police there, the official added.

