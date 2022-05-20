Left Menu

3 Rajasthan cops injured as guests at wedding throw stones at them in inebriated state, 8 detained

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-05-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:42 IST
3 Rajasthan cops injured as guests at wedding throw stones at them in inebriated state, 8 detained
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector and two constables were injured when some guests at a wedding attacked them with stones in an inebriated state, police said.

Eight people, including two women, have been detained, they said.

On receiving information about a scuffle at the wedding, a police team reached the spot where the guests in an inebriated state allegedly threw stones at the team, Superintendent of Police Kota (Rural) Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

A sub-inspector and two constables were injured, the SP said.

A case has been lodged against around 10 people, of whom eight have been detained on charges of rioting and attack on a public servant, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramganjmandi police station Manoj Berwal said.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022