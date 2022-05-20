Left Menu

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:25 IST
HC adjourns hearing on Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6
Allahabad High Court Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6.

After hearing a lengthy petition filed by the Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid of Varanasi and other connected matters, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the case till July 6.

The original suit was filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991, seeking restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

On April 8, 2021, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee comprising two Hindu, two Muslim members, and an archaeological expert, to oversee a ''comprehensive physical survey'' of the centuries-old Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The petitioners challenged the order passed by the Varanasi court in the high court, saying it was illegal and without jurisdiction as the high court had reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the suit pending in the Varanasi court.

