Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 pm and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.

It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire tenders reached the spot, they added.

