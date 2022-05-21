Left Menu

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 pm and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.

It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire tenders reached the spot, they added.

