Man kills wife with axe in Rajasthan village

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with an axe in a domestic dispute in a village in Sikar district, police said Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with an axe in a domestic dispute in a village in Sikar district, police said Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Meena Wali village under Reengus Police Station, they said.

Dharmendra Meena allegedly killed his wife Pooja, 23, and then attempted suicide by jumping into a water tank but was saved by the villagers, they said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him, head constable Ram Swaroop said. He said the woman's body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

