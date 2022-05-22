Man found dead with minor injuries on genitals: Police

A 30-year-old man was found dead beside a road in Rajasthan's Bikaner district with some minor injuries on his private parts, police said. Identifying the deceased as Kushal Meghwal of Lakhasar village in Bikaner district, police said a case of murder has been registered against unidentified people.

Sridungargarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said forensic experts have collected evidence and about five or six people have been detained for questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)