Man found dead with minor injuries on genitals: Police

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was found dead beside a road in Rajasthan's Bikaner district with some minor injuries on his private parts, police said. Identifying the deceased as Kushal Meghwal of Lakhasar village in Bikaner district, police said a case of murder has been registered against unidentified people.

Sridungargarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said forensic experts have collected evidence and about five or six people have been detained for questioning.

