Nagpur: Body of newborn found in lake, cops begin probe

The body of a newborn was found in Naik Talao in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of the infant boy was recovered on Saturday evening after which a case was registered under section IPC 318 against unidentified person/s for secretly disposing of the dead body of a child to conceal its birth, a Pachpaoli police station official said.

