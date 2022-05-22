Nagpur: Body of newborn found in lake, cops begin probe
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a newborn was found in Naik Talao in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
The body of the infant boy was recovered on Saturday evening after which a case was registered under section IPC 318 against unidentified person/s for secretly disposing of the dead body of a child to conceal its birth, a Pachpaoli police station official said.
