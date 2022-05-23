Left Menu

Kishida: Biden supports Japan joining UN Security Council

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:26 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says President Joe Biden supports Japan's bid to join a "reformed" UN Security Council.

If approved by the UN, Japan would join Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US as permanent members of the international body's security council.

Biden also gave his blessing for next year's Group of Seven summit to be held in Kishida's hometown of Hiroshima.

The comments came at a news conference after Biden and Kishida held face-to-face talks Monday in Tokyo.

Japan's desire to win a seat on the council is hardly a given and comes amidst calls for reform of the Security Council.

