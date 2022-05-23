Left Menu

Two workers killed in chemical factory blast in MP's Sehore

Two labourers - a woman and an elderly man - were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district on Monday morning, police said.The blast also triggered a fire at Ayesha Chemicals factory in the Pachama Industrial area of Sehore district, City Superintendent of Police CSP N Rajput informed.He said two labourers, identified as Gaffar Khan 62 and Rekha Bai 36, died in the explosion whose cause was being investigated.Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and controlled the blaze, officials said.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:54 IST
Two workers killed in chemical factory blast in MP's Sehore
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers - a woman and an elderly man - were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday morning, police said.

The blast also triggered a fire at Ayesha Chemical's factory in the Pachama Industrial area of Sehore district, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) N Rajput informed.

He said two labourers, identified as Gaffar Khan (62) and Rekha Bai (36), died in the explosion whose cause was being investigated.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and controlled the blaze, officials said. Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh visited the blast-hit factory.

“Local people informed me that such incidents keep happening in the Pachama industrial area. If this is true, then the efficiency of the Sehore District Industrial Centre needs to be questioned. The Madhya Pradesh government should get the incident investigated and pay immediate compensation to the kin of those who have died,” Singh later tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022