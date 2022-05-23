UP: Four die as boat capsizes in Ganga

Left Menu

Of the four dead, three were residents of Tundla in Firozabad district. The boatman who died in the incident is a resident of Varanasi. The dead have been identified as Sanjay 36, Imamuddin 30 and Anas 22, all residents of Tundla. The fourth victim is Sunny 26--the boatman--a resident of Shivala Ghat in Varanasi, the statement said.

Four people drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga here on Monday, officials said. According to a statement, the boat turned turtle at Prabhu Ghat in front of the Bhelupur police station here. Of the four dead, three were residents of Tundla in Firozabad district. The boatman who died in the incident is a resident of Varanasi. The dead have been identified as Sanjay (36), Imamuddin (30) and Anas (22), all residents of Tundla. The fourth victim is Sunny (26)--the boatman--a resident of Shivala Ghat in Varanasi, the statement said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead, officials said.

