Over 80 per cent of staff of 7 offices under home ministry have working knowledge of Hindi

More than 80 per cent of the staff of seven offices under the Union Home Ministry have attained the working knowledge of official language Hindi.

This was disclosed by the ministry through an official notification on Monday.

''In pursuance of sub rule (4) of Rule 10 of the Official Language (Use for official purposes of the Union) Rules, 1976 (as amended in 1987), the central government hereby notifies the following offices under the Ministry of Home Affairs, wherein more than 80 per cent of staff have attained the working knowledge of Hindi,'' the notification said.

The offices are: the Directorate of Census Operations, West Bengal; Delhi Police Headquarters; office of the DIG, Ops Range, Bongaigaon, Assam; office of the commandant, 212 battalion, CRPF, Yettapakka, Andhra Pradesh; office of the commandant, 230 battalion, CRPF, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh; office of the commandant, 233 battalion, CRPF group centre, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; and office of the commandant, 240 'Mahila' battalion, CRPF Bengaluru, Karnataka.

On April 7, presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided that the medium of running the government was the official language and this would definitely increase the importance of Hindi.

He informed the members of the panel that now 70 per cent of the agenda of the Union Cabinet is prepared in Hindi.

Shah told the panel members that now the time has come to make the official language Hindi an important part of the unity of the country.

He said unless Hindi is made flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated.

The home minister said when citizens of states who speak different languages communicate with each other, it should be in ''the language of India''.

