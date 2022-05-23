PM Modi addresses with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan on 23 May 2022.

Before the event, Prime Minister met with Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artistes who are contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan. Prime Minister also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Japan. Indian diaspora in Japan is over 40,000.

Prime Minister appreciated the Indian Community members for their skills, talent, and entrepreneurship and their connect with the motherland. Invoking Swami Vivekananda and Rabindra Nath Tagore, Prime Minister underlined the deep cultural ties that exists between India and Japan. He also highlighted the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives in India in recent years, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, digital revolution. He invited the Indian Community to join and take forward the campaign of 'Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo'.

(With Inputs from PIB)