Left Menu

PM Modi addresses with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan

Prime Minister also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Japan. Indian diaspora in Japan is over 40,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:50 IST
PM Modi addresses with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan on 23 May 2022.

Before the event, Prime Minister met with Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artistes who are contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan. Prime Minister also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Japan. Indian diaspora in Japan is over 40,000.

Prime Minister appreciated the Indian Community members for their skills, talent, and entrepreneurship and their connect with the motherland. Invoking Swami Vivekananda and Rabindra Nath Tagore, Prime Minister underlined the deep cultural ties that exists between India and Japan. He also highlighted the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives in India in recent years, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, digital revolution. He invited the Indian Community to join and take forward the campaign of 'Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022