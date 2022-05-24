Left Menu

Indian Navy's tanker refuels two Japanese naval ships in Arabian Sea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:46 IST
Indian Navy's tanker refuels two Japanese naval ships in Arabian Sea
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's tanker Aditya refuelled two Japanese naval ships Kashima and Shimakaze on Tuesday to enhance interoperability between the two forces, officials said.

Japanese Navy chief Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura and Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had met in Delhi on February 25 and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the two forces.

The Japanese Navy is officially known as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Officials said the JMSDF's training squadron ships JS Kashima and JS Shimakaze carried out ''underway fuelling'' with Indian Navy tanker INS Aditya in western Indian Ocean region or central Arabian Sea.

Manoeuvres at sea were also undertaken to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the JMSDF, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022