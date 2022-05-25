Left Menu

Biden briefed on Texas school shooting, press secretary says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 02:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she added.

