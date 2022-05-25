Biden briefed on Texas school shooting, press secretary says
U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she added.
