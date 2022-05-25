Maha: Fire at chemical factory in Ambernath; no casualties

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the industrial area of Ambernath town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 9 am at a factory where chemicals were stored in the MIDC area, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Three fire engines from MIDC and one from the Ambernath Municipal Council were battling the blaze, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

