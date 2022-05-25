Left Menu

Capt Abhilasha Barak becomes Indian Army's first woman combat aviator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:58 IST
Capt Abhilasha Barak becomes Indian Army's first woman combat aviator
  • Country:
  • India

Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday became the first woman combat aviator of the Indian Army.

She has been awarded the coveted 'wings' along with 36 Army pilots at a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, officials said.

''Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as combat aviator after successful completion of the combat Army aviation course,'' said an official.

Captain Barak hails from Haryana and was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September, 2018. She is daughter of Col S Om Singh (Retd). Captain Abhilasha has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022