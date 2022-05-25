Two minor boys drown in Gandak: Police

Two minor boys drowned in the Gandak river here on Wednesday while taking bath in it, police said.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination, they said.

Station House Officer Naveen Singh of the Lar Police station identified the victims as Akash Gond, 17 and Munish Gond, 15, of Ropan Chapra village.

The boy had gone to the river for a bath but they strayed into the deep water and drowned.

The police team that reached the spot managed to recover the bodies of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)