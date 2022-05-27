OFFICIAL CORRECTION-UK prosecutor authorises charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday it had authorised criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

