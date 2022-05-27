Left Menu

Man sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping two minor relatives

The judge has also directed the district legal services authority to give compensation to the siblings sisters as per the provisions of the law, special public prosecutor Jayprakash Patil said.Patil in his submission informed the court that the accused, who was related to the victims, had repeatedly raped them over a period of time.Fed up of the abuse, one of the girls left the house and was spotted by an NGO, who pursued the case, it was stated.

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment till natural death for the repeated rape of two minor siblings who were related to him. Special (POCSO) judge Aditee U Kadam on Tuesday convicted the accused of charges under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the accused.

The victims' mother, who was also tried in the case, has been acquitted by the court.

The copy of the order passed on May 24 was made available to on Friday. The judge has also directed the district legal services authority to give compensation to the siblings sisters as per the provisions of the law, special public prosecutor Jayprakash Patil said.

Patil in his submission informed the court that the accused, who was related to the victims, had repeatedly raped them over a period of time.

Fed up of the abuse, one of the girls left the house and was spotted by an NGO, who pursued the case, it was stated.

