Left Menu

Man robbed of car at gunpoint in Gurugram

In the meantime, the three arrived back in their Santro and one them held me at gunpoint and took away my car, mobile and other valuables, Yadav, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint.An FIR was registered against the three accused under Section 392 robbery, 34 common intention of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station.We are on the job and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:52 IST
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Three men allegedly held an e-commerce firm employee at gun point and robbed him of his car here, police said on Friday.

Santosh Yadav, an area manager, was returning home post midnight on Wednesday in Sector 95 from an office party in Sector 29 when the incident occurred, they said.

No arrests have been made so far.

''After the party, I dropped a colleague at his house. When I reached near Arvy Hospital, a Santro rammed into my Celerio from behind. I stopped my car but they drove on. I drove a little and stopped near Hayatpur to check my car. In the meantime, the three arrived back in their Santro and one them held me at gunpoint and took away my car, mobile and other valuables,'' Yadav, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under Section 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station.

''We are on the job and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area. We hope to nab the accused soon,'' inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sector 10A police station, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022