Left Menu

Maha: Three held for stealing motorcycles; 10 vehicles seized

The police seized from them a total of six motorbikes stolen from different areas of the town, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:05 IST
Maha: Three held for stealing motorcycles; 10 vehicles seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra and seized from them 10 motorcycles, which they had allegedly stolen, an official said on Saturday.

There have been frequent complaints about motorcycle thefts in the powerloom town of late, senior inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said.

''Acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to sell some stolen motorcycles, the local police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed two persons as they arrived at the specified spot with the vehicles,'' he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Ranjeet Manicklal Mukhiya (24) and Krishna Sakat (21). The police seized from them a total of six motorbikes stolen from different areas of the town, he added. In a separate case, a man was found moving suspiciously in a particular area of the town, following which he was apprehended and questioned by the police. Initially, he gave evasive answers but later admitted that he indulged in motorcycle theft. The accused, Hussain Mastan Sheikh alias Miran (22), was arrested and four motorcycles that he had stolen were recovered from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022