Left Menu

West Bengal: Man kills son by drowning him in pond

Later, they found his body near a pond, police said.The father, who was reluctant about finding his missing son, was inconsistent when asked about the incident. He also went missing a while later.He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from Bhangore, police said, claiming that he has confessed to killing his son.His relationship with his wife was not good and she lived elsewhere.

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:13 IST
West Bengal: Man kills son by drowning him in pond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by drowning him in a pond in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in Gosaba's Pathankhali island, they said.

The son went missing in the morning, following which his family members started looking for him. Later, they found his body near a pond, police said.

The father, who was reluctant about finding his missing son, was inconsistent when asked about the incident. He also went missing a while later.

He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from Bhangore, police said, claiming that he has confessed to killing his son.

''His relationship with his wife was not good and she lived elsewhere. He lived with his son,'' a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022