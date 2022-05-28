Left Menu

Mumbai: Man stabbed to death during argument

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:36 IST
Mumbai: Man stabbed to death during argument
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument in Trombay suburb in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cheetah Camp in the early hours of Friday and the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Zafar Sayyad, he said ''Rizwan had an argument with the accused, who thrashed him and then stabbed him to death. The accused has been arrested,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022