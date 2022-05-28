50 per cent of rural households have access to tap water connections: Jal Shakti Ministry
- Country:
- India
India has achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of rural households having access to tap water connections, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry said Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household water connections.
Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have coverage of more than 90 per cent of the households and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of 'Har Ghar Jal'.
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes.
Over 9.59 crore rural households spread across states and union territories are getting water within their premises, it said.
The ministry said as on May 27, all households in 108 districts, 1,222 blocks, 71,667 gram panchayats and 1,51,171 villages have been provided with drinking water through taps.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congressmen, Indian Americans launch 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at US Capitol
Singapore Exchange working to increase client base in Indian iron ore-steel sector
India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' to be inaugurated by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in UP's Rampur today
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he looks forward to closer ties with India
IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit feels batter Tilak Varma will be all-format for India very soon