Germany's Scholz says goal to reduce inflation with 2023 debt brake

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:25 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany must refrain from funding long-term subsidies with further credit in order to return to its constitutionally enshrined debt brake next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"The goal must be to reduce inflationary pressures sustainably," he told the Bundestag legislature as lawmakers convened to discuss the nation's budget.

