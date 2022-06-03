Left Menu

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:54 IST
MP: Two killed as speeding bus hits two-wheeler in Khandwa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed when a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Sulgaon on Thursday evening, when the two-wheeler riders were traveling to Mohana from Sanawad, an official said.

A speeding bus hit the two-wheeler, killing both the riders on the spot, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Seema Alawa said.

Bodies of the victims Anand Ram (50) and Panna Lal (50) were sent to the civil hospital in Sanawad, she said.

The bus involved in the accident was impounded and a further probe is underway, the official added.

