Gas dispute with Lebanon to be resolved diplomatically, says Israeli defmin
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:54 IST
- Israel
Israel's defense minister said on Monday that the dispute with Lebanon over offshore natural gas deposits was a civilian issue to be resolved diplomatically with U.S. mediation.
"Everything to do with the dispute will be resolved in the framework of negotiations between us and Lebanon, mediated by the United States," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in televised remarks to his parliamentary faction.
