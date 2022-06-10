Rajnath Singh hands over million dollars to establish language & IT lab in Nha Trang School
Later, Shri Rajnath Singh visited the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, where an Army Software Park is being established with the $US 5 million grant from Government of India.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited the training institutions of Vietnam on June 10, 2022 - the final day of his three-day official visit to the Southeast Asian country. Shri Rajnath Singh, who is in Vietnam to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries, began his day's engagements by paying a visit to Air Force Officers Training School at Nha Trang. He handed over a gift of one million dollars on behalf of Government of India for the establishment of a language and IT laboratory in the School. Addressing the Officers at the School, he hoped that the laboratory would substantially contribute to sharpen the language and IT skills of Air Defence and Air Force personnel of Vietnam.
Later, Shri Rajnath Singh visited the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, where an Army Software Park is being established with the $US 5 million grant from Government of India. The grant was announced during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam in September 2016.
During his visit to Vietnam, the Raksha Mantri had held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and called on the President of Vietnam Mr Nguyen Xuan Phuc & Prime Minister Mr Pham Minh Chinh.
On June 09, 2022, Shri Rajnath Singh handed over 12 High Speed Guard Boats to Vietnam during his visit to Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong. The boats have been constructed under the Government of India's $US 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam.
