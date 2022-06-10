Left Menu

Man fakes kidnapping as parents oppose his relationship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:59 IST
A 24-year-old man faked his kidnapping in central Delhi as his parents were allegedly against his relationship, police said on Friday. He has been identified as Gaurav Mishra, a resident of Anand Parbat, they said, adding that he runs his own charger manufacturing unit.

On Tuesday around 11 pm, police got a call from his father that Mishra was abducted by some persons and he has been gagged and kept in a dark room at an unknown place, police said.

With the help of technical surveillance, the location of Mishra was traced near Anand Vihar bus stand. Police rushed there but he was not found and his phone was also switched off, police said. On checking CCTVs near his manufacturing unit, Mishra was seen walking alone towards Rohtak Road, they said.

Later, his phone got switched on and the location was found to be near Anand Parbat. He was tracked down and brought to the police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. He disclosed that he loves a girl of his locality and wants to marry her but his parents are against their relationship, police said. As Mishra had given false information to parents and police and misused government machinery, appropriate legal action is being taken against him, police added.

