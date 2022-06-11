Left Menu

CM Bommai hints at more stringent laws to deal with acid attacks on women

With two incidents of acid attack on women coming to light within a span of two months, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said more stringent laws will be formulated to deal with the perpetrators of the crime.It is very unfortunate.

CM Bommai hints at more stringent laws to deal with acid attacks on women
With two incidents of acid attack on women coming to light within a span of two months, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said more stringent laws will be formulated to deal with the perpetrators of the crime.

''It is very unfortunate. We are mulling to further strengthen the existing laws to deal with those who indulge in acid attacks. We will come out with tough laws to deal with them in the coming days,'' Bommai told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said he would consult with legal experts to ensure stringent punishment to the culprits.

A divorcee with three children sustained burn injuries when a man threw acid on her for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in the city on Friday.

About two months ago, a woman too sustained serious burn injuries when a man, who had been pestering her for many months, threw acid on her for refusing to marry him in the city.

