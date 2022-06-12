Left Menu

Tunisian police arrest journalist who said president asked army to close union HQ

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-06-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 02:47 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisian police on Saturday arrested journalist Salah Attia, who said on Al Jazeera that President Kais Saied had asked the army to close the headquarters of the powerful UGTT union, a witness told Reuters. There was no official confirmation of the arrest.

Earlier in the day, military prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into Attia on suspicion of "harming public order and the impartiality of the army".

