South Korea says to boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 12-06-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 07:35 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Sunday that his country would dramatically enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.
Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- North Korea
- Asian
- Singapore
- United States
- North Korea's
- Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program
Hindustanis have blended with Singapore’s multi-racial society: study
Biden says North Korea joined US sanctions against Russia
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi mentions Japanese nationals who stage Mahabharata, Ramayana in Asian countries
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines