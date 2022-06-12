Left Menu

South Korea says to boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat

Updated: 12-06-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 07:35 IST
South Korea says to boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat
South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Sunday that his country would dramatically enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes.

