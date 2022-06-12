BMW car catches fire on Lucknow-Varanasi highway

A moving BMW car suddenly caught fire on Lucknow-Varanasi highway here, forcing the driver to jump out of it to save his life, police said on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, the incident had taken at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Some local residents placed barricades on the road to signal other vehicles passing through about the burning car. Fire tenders were called to put out the blaze, police said.

Mohammad Irfan, the man driving the car, said that he had come to Lucknow Saturday morning to get his car serviced, and was returning to Varanasi after getting it done. Suddenly, the engine of the car got locked, and before he could understand anything, smoke started coming out from the car and it caught fire, the Ghazipur resident said, according to police.

Bandhua Kala Station SO Ravindra Singh said that the incident occurred near the police training school.

