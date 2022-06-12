Left Menu

Prophet remark row: Peaceful protest held in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:55 IST
A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said.

A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.

Additional policemen were rushed to the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they said.

The officials said the protesters, who were demanding Sharma's arrest, dispersed peacefully after their demonstration.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) has appealed for communal harmony in the Union territory while condemning the remarks made by the former BJP spokesperson.

“The people should not allow elements who are against the peace in Jammu and want to create differences among the communities,” the JMF said in a statement.

It said the police and administration must hold meetings with religious scholars of both the communities to maintain peace in Jammu.

Expressing full faith in the capability of the authorities in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere by involving people from all faiths, the JMF appealed to all sections of society to strive hard to uphold the old tradition of communal harmony as every religion teaches to serve humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

