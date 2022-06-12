Left Menu

Indian Army rescues 4 people struck in Sindh River

A rescue team of the Indian Army on Sunday rescued three people, who were stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River in Sonamarg.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:27 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
A rescue team of the Indian Army on Sunday rescued three people, who were stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River in Sonamarg. According to the reports of the Indian Army, four people had come for a picnic to Sonamarg but got stuck along with their vehicle in Sindh River, when they attempted to cross over to the far bank of Sind river near Baltal.

A patrolling team of the Indian Army from the Battalion deployed at Baltal-Domel for Amarnath Yatra noticed the vehicle in the Sindh River and a rescue team of the Indian Army was promptly rushed to the spot along with a recovery vehicle and equipment and rescued three people. The army employed their JCB and recovery vehicle to retrieve the vehicle from the Sind River.

The search operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

