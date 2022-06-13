Rugby-New Zealand squad for July test series against Ireland
New Zealand coach Ian Foster named the following squad on Monday for next month's three-test series against Ireland:
Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, George Bower, Aidan Ross, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu
Backs: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan
