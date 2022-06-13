Left Menu

UK parliament's standards watchdog investigates opposition Labour leader

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner over whether he broke the rules on registering his earnings and gifts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:18 IST
UK parliament's standards watchdog investigates opposition Labour leader
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner over whether he broke the rules on registering his earnings and gifts. Members of parliament are required to declare their external financial interests, such as fees or expenses paid for employment away from their role as a member of parliament, as well as gifts or hospitality they receive.

An update to the parliament website on Monday showed an investigation was opened into Starmer on June 8. It did not provide further details. Labour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022