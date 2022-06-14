Left Menu

A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli writer and peace activist, dies

B.) Yehoshua, an Israeli writer who explored Jewish national identity while advocating for accommodation with the Palestinians, died on Tuesday aged 85, his family said. Yehoshua's work "provided us with an accurate, sharp, loving and sometimes also painful mirror image of ourselves," President Isaac Herzog said in a tribute.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:23 IST
A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli writer and peace activist, dies
A.B. Yehoshua Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Abraham "Buli" (A. B.) Yehoshua, an Israeli writer who explored Jewish national identity while advocating for accommodation with the Palestinians, died on Tuesday aged 85, his family said. Known professionally by his first two initials, the Jerusalem-born Yehoshua won international acclaim for often sensuous novels such as "The Lover" and "The Extra".

A former paratrooper, he would become a prominent figure in the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and the liberal party Meretz. His promotion of secular Zionism occasionally raised hackles among foreign or ultra-religious Jews. Yehoshua's work "provided us with an accurate, sharp, loving and sometimes also painful mirror image of ourselves," President Isaac Herzog said in a tribute. "He stirred within us a mosaic of profound feelings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022