Does PMLA also apply to BJP-ruled states or is it only for Opposition, asks Chidambaram as ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi

As the Enforcement Directorate started quizzing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday, referred to the book Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked whether the law applies to the entire country or only to Opposition leaders and Opposition-ruled states. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Congress leader said, "I want to ask your audience whether the PMLA book applies to BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka or only to opposition leaders."

Chidambaram further accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of not following the law in Rahul Gandhi's AJL case and said that Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the ED in a case where not even a single FIR has been registered so far. "They are (ED) not following the law and in a democracy, we are entitled to protest. We are protesting against the misuse of the law, if ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the law... We're asking what's the scheduled offence? There is no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? No answer; no copy of FIR," said the senior Congress leader.

In counter remarks to BJP Chidambaram asked the BJP spokespersons will they can prove that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi has earned single rupees in AJL case. "Will the learned spokespersons of the BJP please answer the following questions, Which is the 'scheduled offence' under PMLA that has triggered an investigation by ED? Which police agency has registered an FIR in respect of the scheduled offence?," Chidambaram said.

On Monday P Chidambaram got injured during the satyagraha in Delhi and fractured his ribs. "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack. Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," he tweeted.

On a second day, ED questioning continues with Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald newspaper case and several Congress leaders including the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are protesting against ED in the national capital. (ANI)

