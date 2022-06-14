Left Menu

Ethiopia's Abiy says committee formed to negotiate with Tigray forces

"Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks," Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.

Ethiopia's Abiy says committee formed to negotiate with Tigray forces
Abiy Ahmed Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with the northern Tigray region's forces.

"Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. Negotiation needs a lot of work. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks," Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.

