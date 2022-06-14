Ethiopia's Abiy says committee formed to negotiate with Tigray forces
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with the northern Tigray region's forces. "Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks," Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.
