France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday.

"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.

