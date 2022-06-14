Three criminals arrested with narcotics, arms in separate incidents in Punjab

Three criminals, including a gangster, were arrested with narcotics and arms in as many separate incidents, police said on Tuesday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu identified the arrested accused as gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Nawanshahar district's Taharpur village, drug peddler Sukhwinder Singh from Nawanshahar's Lidderkalan village and Munish Kumar from Kapurthala district's Palahigate.

Gopi was undergoing a 20-year sentence for a murder in Phillaur and was out on parole since April, the SSP said.

He took to drug peddling immediately after coming out on parole. In April, 500 grams of opium and a motorcycle were seized from him by the Sadar police but he had then managed to flee, Sandhu said.

Gopi, who is wanted in four criminal cases, was arrested during a 'naka' at the Bhullarai cut on Monday and 50 grams of heroin and a scooter were seized from him, he said.

In another incident, a .315 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Sukhwinder Singh during a 'naka' laid on a tip-off at the Bhullara bypass crossing, said Sandhu.

The owner of a rice mill in Phillaur's Toora village owed Rs 7.5 lakh to a migrant labour contractor from Bihar who looked after the mill. The contractor and Singh allegedly planned to murder the mill owner. However, the plan was foiled with Singh's arrest, the SSP said.

The contractor is currently in Bihar, he added.

In another case, Munish Kumar was arrested at a 'naka' at the Phagwara 'sabzi mandi' and 50 grams of heroin and a scooter were recovered from him, Sandhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)