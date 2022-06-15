Left Menu

Duplicate 'Surf Excel' manufacturing unit busted in Greater Noida, 1 held

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A factory manufacturing duplicate 'Surf Excel' detergent powder was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and one person was arrested in connection with the case, the police said on Wednesday.

The unit, located in the Site-5 area of Greater Noida, was busted by the Kasna police on Tuesday, they said.

Over 10,000 sachets of 80-gm weight having the label of Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel brand and more than 32,000 unprinted sachets of the same size, besides 50 kg of raw material and a similar amount of a chemical was seized from the spot, officials said.

''The illegal duplicate detergent-making unit was detected on Tuesday in the Site-5 area of Greater Noida and was busted by the local police station team along with officials representing Hindustan Unilever from Gurugram, Haryana," a police spokesperson said.

Wrapping papers, a bag closure machine, weighing scales, and other equipment were also seized from the unit, the spokesperson said.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of the Loni area in Ghaziabad district, was also arrested on the spot, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Kasna police station under the Copyright Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

