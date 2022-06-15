Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.
The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.
