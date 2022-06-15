Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

