Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:13 IST
Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

