Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office, expected to re-join questioning post lunch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, and was quizzed for over three hours in the pre-lunch session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, and was quizzed for over three hours in the pre-lunch session. Gandhi, 51, left the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 3 PM for what is understood to be a lunch break and he is expected to join the investigation back soon.

He had reached the agency's office in central Delhi around 11:35 am.

The Congress MP has clocked over 24 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days at the ED office. On Tuesday, the day two, he had left the ED office at 11:30 pm after being questioned for over 11 hours.

Officials said Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Tuesday, and hence, he was asked to appear on Wednesday as well to continue the recording of his statement.

Some 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

