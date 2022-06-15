Left Menu

Russia says it rejects ideology of limited nuclear war - RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:44 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow rejected the ideology of limited nuclear war, and any accusations to the contrary by the West were groundless, according to the RIA news agency. U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said last month that the intelligence community saw no practical evidence of "Russian planning for a deployment or even use of tactical nuclear weapons", but said the West could not ignore the risk that it might do so.

Russia's official military deployment principles allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or other types of weapons of mass destruction - are used against it, or if the state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

